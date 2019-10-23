Zambia U23 national team are set to hold an overseas training camp ahead of their 2019 U23 AFCON campaign.

The pre-tournament camp will be in Europe ahead of the U23 AFCON Egypt will host from November 8-22.

Meanwhile, coach Beston Chambeshi has been overseeing weekly local camp for the last three weeks in Lusaka and on Tuesday trimmed the team from 28 to 20 home-based players this week.

Chambeshi will cut the number further next week to make way for his foreign-based contingent.

Zambia are in Group B together with 2015 third placed side South Africa, Cote d’Ivoire and defending champions Nigeria.

Young Chipolopolo kicks off its campaign on November 9 against South Africa.

The top three finishers at the eight-team tournament will qualify to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Football Tournament next summer.

GOALKEEPERS:Mangani Banda (Zanaco), Lameck Siame (Kabwe Warriors), Patrick Chooma (KYSA)

DEFENDERS:Shemmy Mayembe, Solomon Sakala (both Zesco United), Paul Banda (Buildcon), Kebson Kamanga (Zanaco), Prosper Chiluya, Field Kandela (both Kabwe Warriors), Moses Nyondo (Nkana), Benson Chali (Forest Rangers

MIDFIELDERS:Linos Makwaza (Power Dynamos), Clinton Lubula (Kansanshi Dynamos), Prince Mumba (Kabwe Warriors), Harrsion Chisala, Oliver Lumbiya (both Nkana), Musonda Siame (Lumwana Radiants), Ngosa Sunzu (Buildcon)

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]