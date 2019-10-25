President Edgar Lungu has called for the immediate lifting of the economic sanctions against Zimbabwe.

The President says the move will enable Zimbabwe to register social and economic development.

President Lungu says the continuous restrictive sanctions have been hindering Zimbabwe from making significant economic progress.

He says Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa has made significant efforts to implement economic and political reforms.

President Lungu says it is against such a background that Zambia in solidarity with other countries in the -SADC- region and beyond has called for the immediate removal of the economic sanctions against Zimbabwe.

This is contained in a statement released to media in Lusaka yesterday by Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Isaac Chipampe.

[Read 134 times, 134 reads today]