President Edgar Lungu has called for the immediate lifting of the economic sanctions against Zimbabwe.
The President says the move will enable Zimbabwe to register social and economic development.
President Lungu says the continuous restrictive sanctions have been hindering Zimbabwe from making significant economic progress.
He says Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa has made significant efforts to implement economic and political reforms.
President Lungu says it is against such a background that Zambia in solidarity with other countries in the -SADC- region and beyond has called for the immediate removal of the economic sanctions against Zimbabwe.
This is contained in a statement released to media in Lusaka yesterday by Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Isaac Chipampe.
Edgar, could you also tell that crocodile Mnangagwa to stop abusing peoples’s rights, to commit to rule of law and to stop the wanton corruption of his govt officials. The situation in Zimbabwe is almost a mirror image of what is happening in Zambia. Both Countries have no credible leadership.
That’s exactly NOT the way to lobby for Zimbabwe. This is a foreign policy issue and is best discussed one-on-one wth countries that hv imposed these sanctions. Has Zambia ever sent an envoy backed by an informed team to the US State Department to discuss this issue at length? Where do u start from? The Council on Foreign Relations, Chatham House, or Brussels? Lungu’s voice us wht I can call a voice in the wilderness, thst us, one that will be ignored.
Why worry about money from western countries which allow gay rights.You are being hypocrites.
Get your money from China and Russia.
Continue with your huge national debts.
According to the latest UN report , Zambia has a foreign debt of $19 billion.
America was thinking of imposing sanctions on Zambia,ask hh, and you think they will listen to you; a failed banana republic leader. Grow up lungu. You are older than Zambia but acting like a mad rat. Meanwhile last night my whlte wlfe and I celebrated our own independence. My whlte wlfe surprised me with a strip pole dance and then we got down to business. Ala I ate bane. 5 rounds!
How much is the debt of Zimbabwe compared to Zambia.