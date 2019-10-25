President Edgar Lungu has honoured eight people for their distinguished service to the nation.

Among them is veteran businessman Andrew Sardanis who was awarded with the order of the Eagle of Zambia, third division.

Mr. Sardanis was praised for having formed companies that employed Zambians when racial discrimination was rife in the country.

And Late Chief Bright Nalubamba of the Ila people of Namwala District in Southern province and Sylvester Chisembele a freedom fighter were awarded posthumously for their contribution to the Nation.

FIFA referee Janny Sikazwe was also honoured for his contribution to the promotion of football.

Mr. Sikazwe was awarded with the Presidents insignia of Meritorious achievement for putting the country on the world map when he featured as FIFA World Cup Referee.

Others who have been honoured are former Zambia’s ambassador to Ethiopia Susan Sikaneta and former secretary to the Cabinet Leslie Mbula among others.

The awards were presented by President Lungu during the investiture ceremony at state house yesterday afternoon.

Meanwhile several dignitaries are at state house for the investiture ceremony.

Among them is Vice President Inonge Wina, first President Kenneth Kaunda and Forum for Democracy and Development -FDD- President Edith Nawakwi.

Others are cabinet ministers and members of the diplomatic community.

