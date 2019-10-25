Zamalek joined Zesco United in Group A of the 2019/2020 CAF Champions League on Thursday after eliminating Generation Foot of Senegal in their controversial delayed final leg pregroup round fixture.

The five time African champions beat Genfoot 1-0 in Cairo on Thursday to qualify on away goals rule following a 2-2 aggregate result.

Generation Foot defender Djibril Diop deflected into his own net Mostafa Mohamed’s effort in the 19th minute to hand Zamalek a critical victory and passage to next month opening round of group stage matches.

The match has been delayed since September 29 after Generation Foot boycotted the last leg and returned to Senegal immediately after Zamalek switched venues from Cairo to Alexandria 24 hours before kick off citing security concerns.

CAF later ruled that the match be played in Cairo and bared all logistical costs for the visiting team.

Zamalek visit fellow five-time champions TP Mazembe on November 30 in their opening Group A game and will be in Ndola over Christmas on match day three to face Zesco on December 28.

It will be Zesco’s debut continental meeting against compatriots Nkana’s

perennial bogey team.

Zesco kicks off its Group A campaign on November 30 away in Luanda against nemesis Premiero de Agosto.

