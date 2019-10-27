President Edgar Lungu says the abuse of Social Media by some Zambians if left unchecked might plunge the nation into chaos.

The President has asked the church to counsel Zambians not to abuse Social Media.

He has further called on the police and Zambia Information and Technology Authority -ZICTA to ensure that social media abusers are brought to book.

Meanwhile, President Lungu has emphasized that Monday is not a public holiday, contrary to Social Media reports.

And the President has counseled Zambian politicians to develop the culture of accepting election results as is the case in other African countries.

President Lungu says prolonged unjustifiable disputes over election results derail economic development.

Commenting on the just ended general elections in Botswana after his early morning jog at State Lodge today, President Lungu said Zambians must learn from other countries where elections are held peacefully, and politicians concede defeat.

He regretted that Zambia is compromising its record as one of the pioneers of peaceful elections.

And President Lungu reiterated his call for the immediate lifting of economic sanctions on Zimbabwe.

He said the move will enable Zimbabwe to rekindle its economic status.

[Read 36 times, 36 reads today]