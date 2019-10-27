Eastern Province Minister Hon Makebi Zulu accused United Party Of National Development (UPND) leader Hakainde Hichilema of benefiting about US$ 14 million from the sale of Lower Zambezi National Park.
Speaking at a PF interactive forum on Sunday in Lusaka, Hon Zulu said HH has been quiet on the happening at Lower Zambezi because he is the one who sold it and kept the money in the offshore accounts in the Bahamas.
He challenged the UPND to come out in the open and tell the Zambians the role HH played in the privatization of Lower Zambezi and how much he benefited.
Hon Zulu said Mr Hichilema was exposed by the Paradise Paper to have been a Director of a Bermuda company known as AfNat Resources Limited which bought mining licenses at Zambezi Resource Limited.
He expained that Mr Hichilema’s AfNat Resources was incorporated in 2005 and explored for nickel and other metals in Zambia and other African countries.
And Hon Zulu says it is sad that corruption fight has been politicized by certain people.
He noted with sadness that some disgruntled political players had the guts of politicizing the issue of the mysterious 48 houses by accusing innocent Senior government officials when they have nothing to do with those houses.
He has called on Zambians not to downplay the fight against corruption by not following the right channels in reporting corrupt acts to the appropriate institutions mandated to tackle the vice.
Hon Zulu, who is also PF Deputy Chairman for Legal Affairs, said while corruption existed in all walks of life, it is slowly losing its meaning on account of several stakeholders accusing government leaders of perpetrating the vice without proof.
The Minister further said government does not interfere with the operation of Anti- Corruption Commission (ACC) hence it allowed the commission to do its work on the mysterious 48 houses.
He is quiet indeed because he benefited
Most upnd members are just waking up with your wives after the partying of last night. How do you expect a response? We will respond once your wives return to your homes. In meantime continue seeking responses from your president
Makebi sounds frustrated and desperate for some attention. In the pf rat house it’s about who shout the loudest to get the chief rats attention. We have told you before if hh is doing or has done anything illegal why not go to the authorities and present them with your evidence rather than run to the media? Your president was just today advising you on misusing media. Why do you rush to media over serious matters that the police should investigate. You are the biggest f.o.o.l in eastern province. Meanwhile my whlte wlfe is going through the pictures from the zambia independence party in London and she is surprised at how obese the women are and still wear revealing clothes. There is an obesity crisis unfolding with zambian
Always good at deflecting their incompetence on HH. Didn’t ZEMA reject the EIA application? Wasn’t it under this govt that the Minister of Environment overruled ZEMA and another Minister (Mines) offered this company a Mining Licence? Let’s discuss the scandals by the two ministers involved. We don’t care whether they’re still in PF or have been kicked out. Let them come and testify
HH can you defend yourself on this allegation. People know you about anything which comes out like this one that you will pass a comment. But you are quiet,can we take it that it’s true what Hon Zulu has said.
I know those who praise this small god will react shortly without finding out the truth.
HONORABLE ZULU, YOU CONTROL THE GOVERNMENT AS PF AND THE MAN YOU ARE POINTING FINGERS AT IS JUST A BUSINESS MAN,DON’T YOU THINK YOU ARE NAIVE IN YOUR THINKING.PLEASE THINK TWICE BEFORE YOU ISSUE A STATEMENT.IN ANY GOVERNMENT BUSINESS ,THE GOVERNMENT THROUGH CABINET SITS AND CHANTS THE WAY FORWARD AND HH HAS NEVER BEEN IN GOVERNMENT BEFORE SO HOW ARE ACCUSING HIM.PLEASE SORT OUT THIS MESS AND THE CHOONGWE FOREST.WHY ARE YOU QUITE ON THE CHOONGWE FOREST!