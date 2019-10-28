President Edgar Lungu and Former Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili have reconciled.

The bitter political rivals announced their reconciliation during the Church Service marking the 5th Anniversary of the Passing of late Republic President Michael Sata.

St Ignitious Catholic Priest Father Charles Chilinda called the two to the front and asked them to put aside their differences and reconcile for the sake of the Patriotic Front and the founding President of the Patriotic Front.

The two were seen shaking hands in front of the congregation in the presence of the former first lady Dr Christine Kaseba which the congregants are hoping will bring an end to the bitter rivalry.

President Edgar Lungu said he had nothing against the National Democratic Congress President.

And Mr Kambwili also said he has nothing against the Republican President.

The Church Service was attended by the late President’s family led by Dr Christine Kaseba, President Edgar Lungu, Cabinet Minister, PF Members, opposition Leaders and members of the Public.

And President Lungu said to honour the late President’s memory, he urged his members to do their part to make Zambia great, beautiful and prosperous.

He said Zambians should feed the nation through hard work, innovation and determination to overcome the challenges.

President Lungu said five years have passed since President Satas death but his courage of conviction still drives the PFs development agenda.

He said his ideas of what Zambia could become in the lifetime still gives the PF a sense of mission.

