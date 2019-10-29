Transport and Communications Minister Hon Mutotwe Kafwaya has called on the Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) to ensure that there is sanity on the roads.

The Minister made this call after visiting funeral houses for the ten people who died during the Buseko Market accident last week.

The accident happened on 25th October 2019 when a truck belonging to BHL driven by Elias Chikwenda lost control due to excessive speed as he was trying to avoid a truck that was reversing into Lumumba road at Puma filling near Buseko market.

The driver, later on, went to hit into a parked Corolla, Zesco Pole and finally into a Tavern where the deceased ware watching a football match which is about 30 meters away from the road.

Ten people died in the accident.

Hon Kafwaya said the onus is on the road users to ensure that they are cautious and avoid what he termed as ‘human-made accidents’.

“This government of His Excellency President Edgar Chagwa Lungu is committed to ensuring that there is sanity on the roads. We are always at pains to see the loss of life on our roads,” he said.

He also appealed to the passengers to always ensure that they report to RTSA drivers who are not observing the road traffic rules.

“This calls for sanity. We need to bring sanity on the roads. Let’s also think about other road users. The problem we are attending to today (helping the families) is man-made and the government has to use resources in order to help the families which can be used on other equally important matters,” he said.

“His Excellency called for sanity on the roads recently, he meant well. When we call for sanity, we know where we stand in terms of protecting the lives of our people.”

Hon Kafwaya said the people have appreciated the gesture by President Lungu to direct relevant institutions to ensure that they take over the funeral costs.

And the families visited thanked the government for coming to their aid saying they could not have afforded to take all the funeral costs.

