Over 19, 000 households in Mumbwa District are to benefit from various malnutrition interventions in the next four years under the Scaling Up Nutrition (SUN 2) USAID funds.

And about 1,400 people will directly benefit from agriculture farming inputs to boost food security at household level, this farming season.

Mumbwa District Commissioner, Felix Ndopu, says those to benefit from inputs are households having teenage pregnant girls and babies below six months, who at the time of birth weighed less than 2.5 kilogramme.

Mr Ndopu explained that the other category to benefit from the farming inputs are pregnant women whose Middle Upper Arm Circumference (MUAC) is less than 21 cent metres and orphans whose mothers died of maternal deaths in the last six months.

The DC adds that the rest will benefit from health and other nutrition messages as well as water and sanitation.

Mr Ndopu said this will include repairing broken down boreholes in the 19 wards of the district.

He said the district is expected to register 28, 000 households to ensure that the fight against stunting among children is won.

