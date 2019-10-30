New Congress Party President Peter Chanda has sued opposition National Democratic Congress -NDC- leader Chishimba Kambwili for allegedly defaming President Edgar Lungu.

Mr. Chanda has sued Mr. Kambwili following media reports attributed to him alleging that President Lungu’s Presidential Plane allegedly couriers’ illegal drugs.

He has filed the complaint and the Affidavit in support of the complaint before the Lusaka Magistrate.

And addressing the media Mr. Chanda said he commenced the defamation action to uphold the respect for the Presidency as an institution.

He told journalists that the Republican President deserves respect from not only the general citizenry but also opposition leaders.

