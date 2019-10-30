Zesco United are now the only unbeaten side in the 2019/2020 FAZ Super Division season after Red Arrows were stunned away by Nkana at the end Week Nine fixtures played on Wednesday.

At Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola, Zesco United steamrolled Lusaka Dynamos 4-1 to win their eight successive league game and in the process open a four point gap at the summit of the log.

Jesse were scored a hat-trick while his Kenyan compatriot Anthony Akumu recorded his second in as many games for Zesco.

Were was on target in the 17th ,60th and 63rd minutes while Akumu found the back of the net in the 57th minute.

Babe Basile scored Dynamos consolation goal in the 66th minute.

Zesco move to 24 points with a match in hand after the victory on the days that Levy Mwanawasa hosted three fixtures on Wednesday afternoon.

Dynamos are 14th with 8 points from nine games played.

Meanwhile, Arrows stay second despite losing 3-0 away to Nkana up the road in Kitwe.

The defeat was Arrows first and left Zesco as the only unbeaten side left this season.

Kelvin Mubanga, Harun Shakava and Ronald Kampamba scored in the 5th,37thand 47th minutes respectively to end Arrows unbeaten start to the season.

Arrows have 20 points while Nkana ghost from fifth to fourth on 14 points following the home win.

Napsa Stars are third on 17 points after a 1-0 away win over Buildcon in the second match of a three-game bonanza at Levy Stadium.

A 7th minute goal by Danny Silavwe handed Napsa the away win.

And in the opening kickoff at Levy, Power Dynamos stunned hosts Forest Rangers 1-0 to collect their second league win of the campaign.

Fredrick Mulambia scored goal in the 51st minute to hand the third from bottom giants second three points of the season.

WEEK NINE RESULTS

30/10/2019

Nkana 3-Red Arrows 0

Forest Rangers 0-Power Dynamos 1

Buildcon 0-Napsa Stars 1

Zesco United 4-Lusaka Dynamos 1

Nkwazi 0-Mufulira Wanderers 0

Kabwe Warriors 1-Lumwana Radiants 3

KYSA 1-Green Buffaloes 2

27/11/2019

Zanaco-Nakambala Leopards

Green Eagles-Kansanshi Dynamos

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]