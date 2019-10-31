Chipolopolo coach Aggrey Chiyangi has recalled veterans midfielder Nathan Sinkala and defender Stopilla Sunzu for November’s 2021 AFCON Group H doubleheader qualifier against Zimbabwe and defending AFCON champions Algeria.

Zambia will visit Algeria on November 14 in their opening Group H qualifier before hosting Zimbabwe on match-day-two on November 19 in Lusaka.

Sinkala, of DR Congo side TP Mazembe, and Sunzu, from French Ligue 1 side Metz , return to the Chipolopolo fold for the first time in a year.

Sinkala and Sunzu last featured for Zambia on November 18, 2018 in a 1-0 away loss to Mozambique in Maputo in a 2019 AFCON Group K qualifier.

The duo return to a Zambian side that is short on manpower due to the 2019 U23 AFCON tournament that Egypt will be hosting during the same period this November.

Enock Mwepu and Patson Daka of Austrian champions RB Salzburg including striker Fashion Sakala of Belgium club KV Oostende are all unavailable due to the eight-nation Africa zone 2020 Olympic qualifying tournament that will be held in Cairo from November 8-22 where the top three finishers will earn a ticket to Tokyo next summer.

However, there is no room in Chiyangi’s team for Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Kennedy Mweene or Mazembe midfielder Rainford Kalaba.

But South African-born goalkeeper Mwenya Chibwe is set for his second call-up.

The Polokwane City goalkeeper made his Chipolopolo debut on October 13 in a 2-2 friendly draw away against Benin in Cotonou.

Meanwhile, striker Evans Kangwa of Russian club Arsenal Tula is set to end his three year Chipolopolo exile.

Team:

GOALKEEPERS: Sebastian Mwange (Green Eagles), Mwenya Chibwe (Polokwane City-South Africa), Toaster Nsabata (Zanaco)

DEFENDERS: Lawrence Chungu (Zanaco), Stophila Sunzu (FC Metz), Clement Mwape (Zesco United), Tandi Mwape, Kabaso Chongo (both TP Mazembe, DR Congo), Isaac Shamujompa (Buildcon)

MIDFIELDERS: Rally Bwalya (Power Dynamos), Nathan Sinkala (TP Mazembe,DR Congo), Kelvin Mubanga (Nkana), Salulani Phiri ([Polokwane City, South Africa), Donashano Malama (Black Leopards, South Africa), Augustine Mulenga (Orlando Pirates-South Africa), Cletus Chama (Simba SC, Tanzania), Bruce Musakanya (Red Arrows)

