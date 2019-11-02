The Ministry of Finance is next week expected to pay 20 million United States dollars to Maamba Collieries Limited.
Finance Minister Bwalya Ng’andu says the money is meant to dismantle outstanding arrears ZESCO owes Maamba Collieries Limited for power.
Dr. Ng’andu was speaking in an interview today shortly after touring Maamba Collieries Limited with Energy Minister Matthew Nkhuwa.
And Mr. Nkhuwa has refuted media reports that Maamba Collieries has stopped supplying power to Zesco due to outstanding bills.
Mr. Nkhuwa clarified that the damaged tubes in the boilers at Maamba Collieries are the major cause for the halt in electricity supply and NOT outstanding arrears.
He said the Management at Maamba Collieries has assured government of its commitment to repair the damaged tubes as soon as possible.
The energy minister said once repaired, power supply will be restored from the current 1-hundred and 50 megawatts to 3 hundred.
Meanwhile Maamba Collieries Chief Executive Officer Venkat Shankar said the company has a good working relationship with government and will do everything possible to repair the damages at the thermal power plant.
Zambia one one can wake up and say anything whether truth or not. Previous day Maamba colliery on Hot FM said the government is owing the company money and that has caused the companies to fail to provide power .
Today Mr.Nkhuwa is refusing the claim . He is says that load shedding is as results of damaged tube. Who is saying the truth here….!!!!!!!
Heads must roll. This kind of ineptitude can’t simply go on. How can a going concern, which is profit making and a monopoly, owe huge sums of money? Why is Zesco not being taken to task? The rot in this country is unbearable! This is failure of the highest order. Mr President sir, fire those nincampoops at Zesco and shake up the supervising ministry. Why is it so difficult for there to be action? The maamba colleries case has nothing to do with climate change but has everything to do with management failure.
Mr President, your goodness is what is pulling you down. Leadership is not a popularity contest, it is the ability to make the tough calls. Make those tough calls and show leadership!!!!
We said it,Maamba just held back its generation due to owing arrears!! And this Nkhuwa thought the tubes are a reason? If they haven’t repaired them is coz they just want something to point at,PAY THEN AND POWER WILL FLOW.”WHEN YOU PAY IT WILL SHOW!” So then,why proritise payment to Eskom for promissary electricity instead of putting priority on Maamba a local supplier?? LET US NOT HEAR THAT PEOPLE GOT CUTS AS THEY ARRANGED IMPORTS FROM ESKOM HENCE THE PRIORITIZATION IN PAYMENT!!
WELL PLAYED MAAMBA COLLERIES YOU KNEW GOVERNMENT WOULD ACT TO SAVE FACE THE ONLY QUESTION IS HOW LONG WILL YOU HAVE TO WAIT BEFORE YOU SWITCH ON THE GENERATION U SWITCHED OFF. US ZAMBIANS WON’T MIND IF YOU DO IT IMMEDIATELY BUT FOR YOUR FRIENDS SAKE WAIT A WEEK OR SO THEN SAY IT’S ALL GOOD AND FIXED