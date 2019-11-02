The Ministry of Finance is next week expected to pay 20 million United States dollars to Maamba Collieries Limited.

Finance Minister Bwalya Ng’andu says the money is meant to dismantle outstanding arrears ZESCO owes Maamba Collieries Limited for power.

Dr. Ng’andu was speaking in an interview today shortly after touring Maamba Collieries Limited with Energy Minister Matthew Nkhuwa.

And Mr. Nkhuwa has refuted media reports that Maamba Collieries has stopped supplying power to Zesco due to outstanding bills.

Mr. Nkhuwa clarified that the damaged tubes in the boilers at Maamba Collieries are the major cause for the halt in electricity supply and NOT outstanding arrears.

He said the Management at Maamba Collieries has assured government of its commitment to repair the damaged tubes as soon as possible.

The energy minister said once repaired, power supply will be restored from the current 1-hundred and 50 megawatts to 3 hundred.

Meanwhile Maamba Collieries Chief Executive Officer Venkat Shankar said the company has a good working relationship with government and will do everything possible to repair the damages at the thermal power plant.

