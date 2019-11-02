President Edgar Lungu has said that the government will listen to citizens’ concerns over the proposed mining activities in the Lower Zambezi National Park.

President Lungu said that the people’s accounts must be taken into consideration as he leads a people-driven government, adding that the government’s power is derived from the people and their views must be respected.

Speaking to ZNBC News, President Lungu said he has not been hesitant to reversing decisions made in the past and that he will not shy away from doing so if the people’s will prevails.

He said he will not engage in finger-pointing at anyone but will instead act decisively in the interest of the nation.

Various individuals and organizations have petitioned government over a court decision to award mining rights to Zambezi Resources Limited to start mining operations in the Lower Zambezi national park.

Meanwhile, President Edgar Lungu has urged citizens to find time and test for cancer and other diseases, adding that he is concerned that cancer cases have continued to be on the rise.

The Head of State said that there was a need for constant medical checkups in the advent of high cases of prostate, breast and other forms of cancers.

The President said t6hat early detection and treatment of the disease can bring about better outcomes.

President Lungu said this after participating in the Price Water House Coopers race to beat Cancer in Lusaka.

After addressing the participants, President Lungu inspected infrastructure at East park mall.

Earlier, Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya thanked President Lungu for encouraging Zambians to take part in physical exercises.

And Price water house Coopers Partner Andrew Chibuye said his company will continue supplementing government efforts in the fight against cancer.

