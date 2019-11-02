Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) Commissioner General Kingsley Chanda says the Authority is currently above target in raising revenue for the country.

Mr. Chanda says the Authority has from January to October 2019 beaten the government target of 44-point One-two billion kwacha by 1-point 2 billion.

The ZRA Chief was speaking when he led employees in the 12-kilometer jogging at the Multi Facility Economic Zone in Lusaka.

Meanwhile, Mr. Chanda has expressed sadness over the increased number of youths the country keeps losing due to different health conditions such as diabetes and high blood pressure.

He says there is need for the country to promote the Keep Fit campaign to Foster development in the Nation.

