Green Eagles’ continental race has come to an end after they were eliminated in dramatic fashion away in Morocco on Sunday night.

Eagles squandered a one-nil second half lead to lose 2-1 away at HUSA Agadir in the 2019/2020 CAF Confederation Cup pre-group stage.

The Choma side, who were making their second continental campaign after making their debt in the 2018/2019 edition of the same competition, exit 3-2 on aggregate after drawing 1-1 in the first leg on October 27 in Lusaka.

Eagles were relegated to the CAF Confederation Cup in September after Premiero de Agosto of Angola eliminated them from the pre-group stage of the CAF Champions League.

Meanwhile, striker Tapson Kaseba put Eagles ahead in the 56th minute but HUSA hit back in the last seventeen minutes to eject the Zambian club .

Ayoub El Mallouki equalized in the 70th minute before Karim El Berkaoui clinched the winner three minutes before time.

However, Zambia has two continental representatives in the group stage this season with Zesco United in the CAF Champions League while Zanaco will campaign in the league round of the CAF Confederation Cup.

