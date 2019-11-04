THE United Party for National Development (UPND) led by Hakainde Hichilema has been receiving financial support from the Africa Liberal Network (ALN) to participate in all the elections in Zambia, deputy Parliamentary Chief Whip Tutwa Ngulube has disclosed.

And Mr Ngulube said it was hypocrisy of the highest order for the UPND to claim that they only belonged to liberal network which is an advocate of the rights of homosexuals, Satanism, gays and lesbians both in Zambia and globally, but not subscribe to its values.

Mr Ngulube who is also Kabwe Central Member of Parliament (MP) said this when he featured on PF interactive forum in Lusaka yesterday.

He challenged Mr Hichilema to personally come out in the open and tell Zambians how much financial support his party had been receiving from ALN for all the by-elections.

Mr Ngulube said he had information on the financial support UPND under Mr Hichilema had benefited from the network which sponsors elections for its member party.

“Let him tell us openly before we tell him ourselves how much financial support he has received from Africa Liberal Network for all the by-elections that we have been having, and also for the 2015 and 2016 general election,” Mr Ngulube said.

Mr Ngulube further challenged Mr Hichilema to state whether or not his party belonged to liberal network which is alleged to be involved in Satanism and gay rights.

He also wondered why Zambians should tolerate a political party that is aligned to a network that does not believe in God, law and order.

“And I want to also challenge HH to tell us himself not sending Kakoma (UPND spokesperson Charles Kakoma) or others people, let HH tell us himself whether the UPND is a member of Africa Liberal Network and when he has responded to this question, he must also tell us whether it is possible to belong to an organization that promotes such immoral conducts and claim that the acts were not binding on us,” he said.

Mr Ngulube also challenged the UPND leader to bring back all his money that he is alleged to have deposited in the offshore accounts if he meant well for Zambia.

“We also know that this man has been involved in a lot of what we can call scandals. For example on of the scandals that he is in public domain for many years is his involvement in the privatisation where he is being accused by the many people of Zambians including retires that when he did that exercise, he amassed a lot of wealth. And after he amassed a lot of wealth, he took it to the haven in South Africa, Panama, Bahamas and many other areas.

“This is another moral question that we want to ask him. If this gentleman has been eying the Presidency of this country and this is the country they themselves call a broke country, why does he not want to bring back his money back home?” he asked.

