THE United Party for National Development (UPND) led by Hakainde Hichilema has been receiving financial support from the Africa Liberal Network (ALN) to participate in all the elections in Zambia, deputy Parliamentary Chief Whip Tutwa Ngulube has disclosed.
And Mr Ngulube said it was hypocrisy of the highest order for the UPND to claim that they only belonged to liberal network which is an advocate of the rights of homosexuals, Satanism, gays and lesbians both in Zambia and globally, but not subscribe to its values.
Mr Ngulube who is also Kabwe Central Member of Parliament (MP) said this when he featured on PF interactive forum in Lusaka yesterday.
He challenged Mr Hichilema to personally come out in the open and tell Zambians how much financial support his party had been receiving from ALN for all the by-elections.
Mr Ngulube said he had information on the financial support UPND under Mr Hichilema had benefited from the network which sponsors elections for its member party.
“Let him tell us openly before we tell him ourselves how much financial support he has received from Africa Liberal Network for all the by-elections that we have been having, and also for the 2015 and 2016 general election,” Mr Ngulube said.
Mr Ngulube further challenged Mr Hichilema to state whether or not his party belonged to liberal network which is alleged to be involved in Satanism and gay rights.
He also wondered why Zambians should tolerate a political party that is aligned to a network that does not believe in God, law and order.
“And I want to also challenge HH to tell us himself not sending Kakoma (UPND spokesperson Charles Kakoma) or others people, let HH tell us himself whether the UPND is a member of Africa Liberal Network and when he has responded to this question, he must also tell us whether it is possible to belong to an organization that promotes such immoral conducts and claim that the acts were not binding on us,” he said.
Mr Ngulube also challenged the UPND leader to bring back all his money that he is alleged to have deposited in the offshore accounts if he meant well for Zambia.
“We also know that this man has been involved in a lot of what we can call scandals. For example on of the scandals that he is in public domain for many years is his involvement in the privatisation where he is being accused by the many people of Zambians including retires that when he did that exercise, he amassed a lot of wealth. And after he amassed a lot of wealth, he took it to the haven in South Africa, Panama, Bahamas and many other areas.
“This is another moral question that we want to ask him. If this gentleman has been eying the Presidency of this country and this is the country they themselves call a broke country, why does he not want to bring back his money back home?” he asked.
With the amount of hunger, greed and corruption in the country (don’t forget delayed salaries, adultery, alcoholism etc) from our esteemed guardians of Christianity in Government and in the Pulpit – I am at pains to figure out why we are so preoccupied with HH, satanism and gay rights. Wouldn’t your time be better spent trying to fix the many problems we have – bad debt, environmental destruction, lack of energy etc #MisplacedPriorities
Is it usually the case that when you join PF you get contaminated with mad cow disease??
So what if they have been getting money…?? Better than you baboons stealing from government.
This is sinking so low Tutwa. As a lawyer, you should know better. What sort of calibre does the current PF so called “honourable” politicians have?? This is cheap politicking Tutwa and I hope you rot in Kabwe.
The same way you want investors to bring money to invest in Zambia is the same way any Zambian can take investments outside. Nothing illegal about that. It also helps one to hedge their funds against fluctuating currencies like ours.
Tutwa and jobless Malama, you guys are adding more rocks in Ba Edgar’s 2021 grave.
Leave HH for a while, the issue this week is Stardy Mwale. Stardy is not a homosexual in Kabushi consistuency. The money Stardy stole was not from gays, it was from PF ministry.
This is the stup!d way of thinking, useless lawyer.
Zambia is a UN member which supports gay rights president Lungu attends UN meetings and speaks at the UNGA. Does the president support gay rights? I guess Zambia need to stop going to the UNGA.
USA promotes gay right & gives a lot of funds to Zambia. Does this mean that Zambia is a gay country?
Zambians are tired of the fake story. Just fix the economy, bring electricity back, stop the Lower Luangwa Mining saga, bring back funds lost in those fire tenders, explain the 49 houses using the truth. What is the story with Findley?
Give us back our country.
Which Zambians are tired…Only UPND sycophants and zealots and enemies of progress who are into group think mentality would like to sweep dirty under the carpet…HH is a sadist and crook who has hidden the privatisation loot in the paradise papers…
When people with vacuums where their brains should be meet. This is the result.
Iam seriously hoping the journalist only picked this issue which was of interest to him and that other issues were discussed like how the government is managing power shortages, political violence, corruption and missing funds/misuse; houses with owners! Iam hoping he also spoke about the increase in non receipt of goods and services but paid for(in the latest auditor report has short up to over 9m.) Hon Lusambo has also asked the police to arrest a named person for not completing a maternity ward in his constituency. Iam also hoping he spoke about shortage of medicines in government hospitals (prescriptions are a norm now) and lastly iam hoping he spoke about the hunger situation in some parts of the country and how we are managing that. That is more of a concern to be a citizen right…
Nothing…..that is all PF call meetings for and deliberate , the whole day……HH here , HH there ….
hahaha dream on
I just play the drum but do not participate in bewitching, that’s “THAT” party for you!!
Is that all you empty Tins can bring up ?
Instead of brain storming solutions to the many problems we face to help your empty tin thieving leaders
Yeah using your same !d!otic logic, government attends UN meetings as a member but does not subscribe to the Gay UN Agenda, te?
What are you guys in PF taking Zambians for, for you to be yapping crap day in and day out?why can’t you just concentrate on addressing the many challenges the nation is going through?
That is how PF are , they have run out of ideas and things to discuss ……
The guy is a dim wit of a lawyer who has joined the tuma PR band wagon in their scare mongering political tactic of using satanism and gay to frighten people .Just explain the 48 houses without owners , poor sanitation, declining economy etc to the people not this crap .
At this point in time , Zambians would not mind being ruled by a homo or lesbian or satanist , as long as the economy is fixed and jobs are created……
The PF want HH to bring his inveztments back into Zambia so that they can squeeze him like they have done to GBM and Kambwili. His shares in various international companies is the reason they have failed to “kill” his businesses.
I think HH is a very wise man.
Then he’s not ready to be President of Zambians because he’s more interested in his own money not majority Zambians… This is the reason the privatisation crook cannot be trusted by the majority Zambians but for his group think mentality UPND sycophants and zealots and enemies of progress….
UPND danderheads and sycophants fear the Supreme leader HH of the UPND more than they fear death no wonder they will support the nosense but gladly intelligent Zambians in now more than 7 provinces cannot allow a privatisation crook who has hidden the privatisation loot in the paradise papers to rule them…
Is this guy Zambian or Rwandese? does he have anything useful to say or he just wants to make a name by insulting Mr.HH..the man has done his homewrok so concentrate on your 2021..what does the name Tutwa mean by the way?
Our grandchildren will laugh at us for allowing these people to govern us. Can we sink lower? Doubt it!
What a load of rubbish!! Who cares about these backward accusations of HH this and HH that!! PF needs to stop wasting time on witch hunting and concentrate on moving this country forward. We are tired of these politics based on personal insults and fake news. We want to hear some intelligent solutions to all the problems people of Zambia have been complaining about. Non of this gay, satanism nonsense !! If PF are so against satanism or gay issues why do they accept donations from western nations that are in support of these issues? This is day light hypocrisy!!
While PF are busy eating snakes, can we please hear from them how they are going to feed the hungry citizens??
Pf trying to scare people with some unsubstantiated stories and some $diott will believe this colony. Believe these stories at your own risk, because you will be selling your souls to these koswes who will impoverish you further
Let HH respond. Kwasila.
Zanbians should not worry about Tutwa’s rants and falsehoods. He is just appealing to the PF base.
The PF base consists of brainless supporters who feel its okay to have 15 hours of load shedding,high food prices,poor medical facilities etc