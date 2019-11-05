The first foreign-based Zambia Under-23 stars have joined camp in Egypt ahead of Saturday’s opening Group B game at the 2019 U23 AFCON.

Belgium-based midfielder Emanuel Banda and Edward Chilufya from Swedish club Djurgardens arrived in Cairo on Tuesday just 48 hours after the home-based players landed for the tournament Egypt is hosting from November 8-22.

Chilfuya, who missed all four qualifying match due to injury, said it is great to be back in the team.

“I am excited to have joined the team and it’s a great feeling finally be here and to find the team in high spirits and all looking forward to the first game against South Africa,” Chilufya said.

.”Our group is tough and we just have to work very hard.

“As for South Africa, they are a very familiar side to us and we have met them many times but overall we have to work hard.

“I won’t say much or promising anything personally but all I can says is I will do my best to ensure the team reaches its objectives at this tournament.”

Yet to join the team is the Russian-based duo of Kings Kangwa and Lameck Banda including striker Fashion Sakala of Belgium club KV Oostende.

Enock Mwepu and Patson Daka of Austrian champions RB Salzburg will only join the team after the South African match due to club commitments.

Zambia face South Africa in their opening Group B fixture on November 9 before taking on defending champions Nigeria on November 12,.

Beston Chambeshi’s side will face Cote d’Ivoire in their final Group B match on November 15.

Group A comprises of Ghana, Cameroon, and Mali and hosts Egypt.

