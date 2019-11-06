The World Bank says it will soon release US$100 million for the implementation of a climate resilience project that will uplift over 1 million people in three provinces in the northern part of the country.

World Bank Zambia Country Manager Sahr Kpundeh says the Breton Wood financial institution will give Zambia the funds to implement a five-year Transforming Landscapes for Resilience and Development (TRALARD) project.

Dr Kpundeh said the project was approved in May, 2019 and that unforeseen delays prevented it from taking off to help mitigate climate change effects.

He, however, added that delays that were preventing the release of the funds have since been cleared, to enable rolling out of the project in 16 districts located in Luapula, Muchinga and Northern provinces.

Dr Kpundeh pointed out that the TRALARD project is an upgrade of the recently concluded 6 year US$25 million Pilot Programme for Climate Resilience (PPCR).

The World Bank Country Manager heaped praises on the PPCR as being a global model for climate change adaptation and mitigation.

And Dr Kpundeh noted that the World Bank is also keen to support Zambia’s climate action due to the success of the PPCR.

