Henry Brogan is an elite 51-year-old assassin who’s ready to call it quits after completing his 72nd job. His plans get turned upside down when he becomes the target of a mysterious operative who can seemingly predict his every move. To his horror, Brogan soon learns that the man who’s trying to kill him is a younger, faster, version of himself.

Pros

Nicely choreographed action scenes.

Good performances by the entire cast.

Cons

Very interesting , yet somewhat predictable story-line.

The characters should have had more depth, they felt one dimensional.

Favorite Quotes

Henry: [referring to Junior] “When I saw him, it was like I was seeing a ghost. Like every trigger I’ve ever pulled.”

Danny Zakarweski: “You can tell me now or you can tell me in five minutes without all your teeth.”

Conclusion

After watching the trailer for Gemini Man you would think you have the whole movie figured out, well you would be partially right. The story-line is pretty basic and straight forward. That is not a bad thing,there are some interesting twits and turn that will keep you glued to the screen. There is plenty of action , high speed chases and suspense to keep you entertained.

Will Smith gave a great performances as both ‘Henry Brogan’ and his younger self. The characters had great on screen chemistry and had some emotional moments. The young Brogan did however feel bland , more character depth was required to make viewers get attached to him. Clive Owen’s portrayal of Clayton Varris, the ruthless head of the top secret black ops unit was menacing and believable.

Gemini Man is a good popcorn movie that will entertain you but may not live long in the memory.

Rating

3 out of 5

BY Kapa Kaumba

