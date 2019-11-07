Super Eagles Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr has joined the Nigeria U23 camp ahead of this weekends kickoff of the 2019 U23 AFCON tournament in Egypt.

Nigeria are Zambia’s opponents in Group B at the Cairo championships that Egypt is hosting from November 8-22.

Rohr is part of the technical bench in an advisory role for a week before returning to Nigeria to prepare the seniors for their 2021 AFCON qualifiers.

He will leave Egypt on November 10 after Nigeria’s opening Group B match against Cote d’Ivoire.

Nigeria will play Zambia in their second Group B match on November 15.

Meanwhile, Rohr has promoted U23 striker Victor Osimhen of French club Lille to the senior team for next weeks AFCON Group L qualifiers against Benin at home and Lesotho away.

Osimhen was Nigerias top scorer on three goals in the 2029 U23 AFCON qualifiers.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]