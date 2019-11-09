General Education Minister David Mabumba has with immediate effect suspended Grade One enrollment in all primary schools in Lusaka District until further notice.

This follows the video which circulated on social media showing women who were sleeping in schools to get enrollment forms.

Mr. Mabumba has implored the Provincial Education Officer and District Education Board Secretaries -DEBs- to design a system that will not cause havoc when parents come to enroll their children in schools.

The Minister also disclosed that the government has started building more secondary schools Lusaka in order to decongest the primary schools.

Mr. Mabumba was accompanied by Chawama Member of Parliament Lawrence Sichalwe when he made an impromptu visit to Chimwemwe and Chawama Primary Schools.

And Chimwemwe Head Teacher Lloyd Shamubotu admitted that women sleep in schools in order for them to get the enrollment forms.

