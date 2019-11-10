The Ministry of Labour and social security has suspended operations at United Quarries Limited Company situated in Chongwe for failing to comply with the requirements of the law.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Labour Chanda Kaziya says the two Chinese expatriates namely Ai Hui and Hu Shang dang at the company have also been ordered to report to immigration offices.

This follows inspections conducted at the company on Friday which revealed the that workers do not have contracts of employment and there was a generalization of work .

Mr Kaziya said it is unfortunate that workers at the company were paid below the minimum wage of which they have not paid overtime despite working long hours.

He has since instructed that workers’ salaries be paid in full during four weeks period of which operations will be suspended .

The PS also noted that the company has no adequate serviced fire extinguisher s and that workers did not have protective closings while the sanitary conditions at the company are poor .

Mr. Kaziya further advised the company to calculate and pay all salary underpayments in arrears and submit a payment schedule to the Labour office.

