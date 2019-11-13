Transport and Communications Minister Mutotwe Kafwaya has condemned the beating of Sydney Mbewe, the National Secretary for the Bus and Taxi Drivers Association by PF cadres at Lumumba Bus Station yesterday.

Mr Kafwaya says it is disgusting that Mr Mbewe could be met with such violent reactions from cadres for attempting to bring sanity in the running of bus stations.

He said attempts by Mr Mbewe yesterday to register bus drivers engaged in Chilimba to formalize their payments with Banks and mobile money services has blessings from government and should be respected by everyone.

Mr Kafwaya has noted the need to end violence in Zambia as it is detrimental to the development of the nation.

He said violence has no place in a civilized society and will not be condoned in the ruling party.

Mr Mbewe was yesterday beaten by Patriotic front cadres at Lumumba Bus station where had gone to register members who are willing to digitize the Chilimba to avoid abuse of the resources by cadres.

He lamented that cadres where collecting the money from bus drivers by force claiming they are being sent by the ruling party.

Mr Mbewe narrated that in his attempt to engage bus drivers, he was met with violent reactions from about 15 cadres who beat him with planks until he fainted.

Meanwhile, Lusaka Province PF Youth Chairperson Daniel Kalembe has advised Mr Mbewe who claims to know some of the attackers to submit the names to the Party for appropriate action to be taken.

Mr Kalembe has warned of appropriate action against erring members saying violence will not be condoned by the party.

He said no Zambian regardless of political affiliation deserves to be beaten like that.

[Read 144 times, 144 reads today]