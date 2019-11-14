Government has announced its commitment to promote people-centered development in all sectors of the economy by integrating population dynamics into development planning at national and sub-national levels, as enshrined in the Vision 2030.

Delivering Zambia’s commitments at the ongoing Summit on International Conference on Population and Development (ICPD25) in Nairobi, Kenya, Minister of National Development Planning Alexander Chiteme assured the international community of Zambia’s unwavering commitment to implement matters that promote sustainable development.

The Minister who is representing government at the summit, said the authority is determined towards ensuring that rural industrialisation is enhanced.

“We thus commit to invest in primary health care, particularly health promotion, with robust and sustainable healthcare financing mechanisms.” He said.

“Zambia remains committed to eliminate all forms of discrimination, as well as strengthening the humanitarian preparedness and response. We further commit to strengthen equitable access to resources, to reach the most vulnerable populations.” The Minister added.

The Minister said Zambia remains committed to end all forms of discrimination against women and girls by domesticating international and regional instruments such as the Convention on the Elimination of all forms of Discrimination against Women and Girls and the SADC Protocol on Gender and Development.

He revealed that government was further committed to end early child marriages by taking the necessary measures to accelerate the implementation of the national strategy and other policy and legislative frameworks, needed to end child marriages by 2030.

The Minister conveyed Zambia’s gratitude to Governments of the Republic of Kenya, Denmark and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) for co-convening the Nairobi summit on ICPD25, to mobilize the political will and financial commitments needed to fully implement the ICPD Programme of Action.

The Nairobi Summit marks 25 years since I79 countries, including Zambia, adopted the landmark 1994 ICPD Programme of Action in Cairo, Egypt.

The Cairo Summit recognised the relationships between population, development and individual well-being, stressing the need for universal access to sexual reproductive health as a key target of the sustainable development goals.

The 2019 Nairobi Summit will map out a new 10-year vision, with fresh commitments on sustainable development.

This is contained in a press statement issued to ZANIS by National Development Planning spokesperson Chibaula Silwamba.

[Read 26 times, 26 reads today]