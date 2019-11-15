Ex-Zambia captain Christopher Katongo says the game against Algeria was too big for some Chipolopolo players.

African champions Algeria humbled Zambia 5-0 away in their opening 2021 AFCON Group H qualifier in Blida on Thursday night.

‘Everybody is not happy over what happened. It is football but I have always said there should be a transition of players. Don’t leave out the senior players. I am always saying leave the senior players to guide the other players,’ Katongo said in a video posted on his Facebook page on Friday.

‘That game was so big for some other players. We have very good players but are not yet ready to tackle those huge games. So we need senior players to be there. I am going to repeat again, we need very good transition of taking out players, transition from one player to the other,’ the 2012 Africa Cup winning captain said.

Zambia missed out on qualifying for the last two AFCONS.

‘There should be a good transition. From 2012, 2013 there has never been a good transition when it comes to players. Whichever coach come, takes out senior players and start rebuilding. So Zambia is rebuilding and rebuilding,’ Katongo said.

Zambia’s second Group H qualifier is against Zimbabwe on November 19 in Lusaka.

