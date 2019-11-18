The first Media Director of the ruling PF Chanda Mfula has charged that many founding members of the party would rather see President Edgar Lungu replaced.

Mr Mfula who is now a PhD candidate at the University of Sussex in the United Kingdom said President Lungu has departed from late President Michael Sata’s vision.

Mr Chanda observed that due to President Lungu’s failures, many original PF members want him replaced.

“True greens – the original PF members, the people who laboured for the party in the trenches and got it into power, the believers in the original ideals of the party as promulgated by Michael Sata and Guy Scott – are open to the idea of replacing Edgar Lungu with a better candidate,” Mr Chanda said in a post on Facebook.

“It’s ba kandile – ba katyetye mwenda mwalimwa, ba mubwela ku macha, ba mutasha kali mwitobo – who are first to jump to the defence of a candidate who isn’t good for both party and country,” he stated.

“It’s those people whose survival depends on Edgar being in State House who are now telling us ‘he is our candidate’. Chaps who were driven by a single-minded desire to ‘eat’ and not to serve and whose membership of MMD, FDD or whatever is still fresh on our minds, should be telling PF members that all is well?”

He said PF members know what late President Sata committed to and it’s not what President Lungu has given them and the country.

“For me, I think PF will save itself from itself if they replace Edgar Lungu with a much, much better candidate. The worst mistake the ruling party would make, however, is to allow a corrupt person to take over. That will amount to nothing.”

He added, “Naturally, some of the people who will be championing internal change in the party are just crooks with track records in obtaining dubious tenders and contracts when they served in government.”

Mr Chanda said some of these people are not interested in serving or saving the country, but are just nostalgic about tenders.

“So, look hard and deep and get the right candidate who will right Edgar’s many many wrongs, including stopping the impending mutilation of the constitution and getting rid of ba kandile such as Dora Siliya.”

