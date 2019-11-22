Police in Lusaka have opened a docket in a case where President Edgar Lungu’s Political Advisor Kaizer Zulu caused an accident in Ibex Hill and beat up the driver of the School Bus he hit into.
Zambia Police spokesperson Esther Katongo has confirmed that Mr Zulu reported himself to Simon Mwana Kapwepwe Police under which the area where the accident happened falls.
Mrs Katongo said the matter is however being handled by Woodlands Police who went to the scene first and Mr Zulu is expected to report himself to Woodlands Police where the docket is.
Mr Zulu was on 19th November involved in a traffic accident which occurred along 1st street road in Ibex Hill.
Involved in the accident was Denis Musopelo of Mtendere East aged 35 who was driving a Toyota Hiace mini bus registration number BAF 9274 whose damages are right front door and right side door.
The accident happened when Mr Zulu who was driving a Toyota Land Cruiser registration number AJD 8961 was over taking improperly and hit into a Toyota Hiace which was turning right and the Land Cruiser fell in a drainage.
Kulibonesha tah.
That Kaizer awe, 3rd expensive government vehicle he has smashed, thank God he has not killed yet, or maybe he did and just paying under the table.
Lelo mwaonanji?
Chioneka muntu uyu avuta pa zed tah.
USELESS, WON’T GO ANYWHERE!!
There’s thousands upon thousands of Corruption, Plunder, homicide dossiers gathering dust in State House in tray, & [email protected] is having a party of his lifetime, & NOT GOVERNING!!!
The fact that the Brute took himself to the Station shows how inept PFolice are, & how petrified of Cadres they are.
Reverse the roles, & imagine this was a UPND, or other Opposition party member. THE WHOLE ZAMBIA ARMY BATTALION, & PARA, MOBILE BRIGADE, OFFICE OF THE J0NA WOULD HAVE DECENDED ON THE POOR CHAP, AS IF B!N [email protected] HAD BEEN DISCOVERED HIDING IN ZAMBIA!
Some people you send the whole Police Force Headquarters to go and quiz them after they come from buying dry fish in the market but this worthless pistol brandishing former lab assistant you fear him so much that you wait for him to call you and give you instructions.
The country has gone to the dogs, lawlessness is now the norm!
Well said
Lungus political advisor…….
Terrorising the public in bars and lodges and on the roads….
In markets and bus stops, the public have no refuge , being terrorised by lungus
They try to work, they are being hammered by taxes…
They go home to darkness
Vote wisely next time