Police in Lusaka have opened a docket in a case where President Edgar Lungu’s Political Advisor Kaizer Zulu caused an accident in Ibex Hill and beat up the driver of the School Bus he hit into.

Zambia Police spokesperson Esther Katongo has confirmed that Mr Zulu reported himself to Simon Mwana Kapwepwe Police under which the area where the accident happened falls.

Mrs Katongo said the matter is however being handled by Woodlands Police who went to the scene first and Mr Zulu is expected to report himself to Woodlands Police where the docket is.

Mr Zulu was on 19th November involved in a traffic accident which occurred along 1st street road in Ibex Hill.

Involved in the accident was Denis Musopelo of Mtendere East aged 35 who was driving a Toyota Hiace mini bus registration number BAF 9274 whose damages are right front door and right side door.

The accident happened when Mr Zulu who was driving a Toyota Land Cruiser registration number AJD 8961 was over taking improperly and hit into a Toyota Hiace which was turning right and the Land Cruiser fell in a drainage.

