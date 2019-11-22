Vice President Inonge Wina has reiterated that the Anti-Corruption Commission is autonomous and does not receive any instructions from anyone.

Speaking in Parliament yesterday when winding up the debate to support the 2020 budget to the Anti-Corruption Corruption, Mrs. Wina said that ACC has the mandate to prosecute people both in the public and private sectors.

And the Anti – Corruption Commission (ACC) has instituted investigations into the leasing out of Chipata Stadium to the Vincent Mwale foundation by the Chipata City Council.

And the Commission is also investing the awarding of tenders for road works in Eastern Province by the Ministry of Local Government.

The roads were allegedly awarded to several companies without proper tender procedures.

ACC Corporate Affairs Officer, Jonathan Siame disclosed this to ZNBC News. Mr. Siame said that the commission is actively pursuing the matters.

In October Chipangali Member of Parliament Vincent Mwale confirmed that he has applied to run Old Beit Stadium in Chipata for ten years.

Mr Mwale who is also Infrastructure and Housing Minister said that the Chipata City Council advertised a ten years lease of the sports facility and his organization Vincent Mwale Foundation applied, adding that his foundation, which is a nonprofit organization wants to turn Old Beit Stadium into a state of the art sports facility.

Mr. Mwale said that that the project, which will gobble over four million Kwacha will be a replica of sports facilities set up by the Barca Academy in Lusaka.

Mr. Mwale said that he was confident that he will raise the money needed for the project.

Mr. Mwale said that he was confident that he will be awarded the lease because his foundation was the only bidder and wondered why people, whom he described as enemies of progress were being negative about his intention to turn Old Beit Stadium into an international sports facility.

Mr. Mwale said that the facility, which is expected to be opened to members of the public once completed, will house pitches for an 11 aside, 7 aside and 3 pitches for 5 aside while also accommodating basket and netball courts.

Chipata City Council has been under pressure to clarify reports that Old Beit Stadium had been sold to the Chipangali lawmaker when it is a public facility.

[Read 157 times, 157 reads today]