Former Republican President Rupiah Bwezani Banda has called for re-organization of the Zambia national soccer team.

Mr. Banda says the recent streak of losses by the soccer team was frustrating to soccer fans.

He said continuous losses by the senior national soccer team was an indication that Zambia needed to engage an expatriate coach.

Mr. Banda, who is also former FAZ vice president and foremost football administrator said recent results showed that local coaches could not cope with expected football standards.

He mentioned that Zambia should not shy away from engaging an expatriate coach if the nation was to turn its fortunes adding that Zambia needed to work harder as football was the most loved sport in the country.

Mr. Banda noted that there was too much politics in the running of football in the country which was affecting the game.

He has since appealed to people politicizing football in the country to stop

Mr. Banda also congratulated the Shipolopolo for the good game the played.

He was speaking in South Africa when he met Zambia’s High Commissioner to that country Major General Jackson.

