Former Republican President Rupiah Bwezani Banda has called for re-organization of the Zambia national soccer team.
Mr. Banda says the recent streak of losses by the soccer team was frustrating to soccer fans.
He said continuous losses by the senior national soccer team was an indication that Zambia needed to engage an expatriate coach.
Mr. Banda, who is also former FAZ vice president and foremost football administrator said recent results showed that local coaches could not cope with expected football standards.
He mentioned that Zambia should not shy away from engaging an expatriate coach if the nation was to turn its fortunes adding that Zambia needed to work harder as football was the most loved sport in the country.
Mr. Banda noted that there was too much politics in the running of football in the country which was affecting the game.
He has since appealed to people politicizing football in the country to stop
Mr. Banda also congratulated the Shipolopolo for the good game the played.
He was speaking in South Africa when he met Zambia’s High Commissioner to that country Major General Jackson.
Everything in Z is in problems. The main reason is the mismanagement of our country. When the country is managed well than everything runs well. It’s a chain reaction. Right now government has got bigger issues than football so they will give little to no money to the ministry of sport hence faz will have no money without money nothing works. Even businesses which had the potential to sponsor like the mines or big companies are grappling with the load shedding and sick economy. So rather than sponsor football they are barely managing to stay afloat. This is no time to talk about football. Lets talk about survival first. The Africa cup which Zambia one was the good momentum and policies of mmd because it was just 1 or 2 months after election. After that also soccer started going down.
The streak of losses by Zambia at all levels ( except for Shepololo) is disheartening.The exit of the U23 from Africa cup was disappointing.Look at their group mates South Africa.I won’t even mention the bashing of the senior Chipolopolo home and away at the hands of Zimbabwe and Algeria respectively.