FARMERS who were displaced from the land where the Copperbelt International Airport is being constructed in Ndola, have demanded compensation from Government.

National Union for Small-Scale Farmers Executive Director, Ebony Lolozhi demanded the release of the money to 25 farmers so that they could promote their livelihoods.

He was reacting to the Auditor General’s Report that revealed that K1, 215, 416 meant for farmers in the area was spent on unrelated activities by the Copperbelt Administration.

Mr Lolozhi said farmers should be compensated immediately because they had been displaced from the land that used to sustain their livelihoods.

He explained that when the land was repossessed by Government for the construction of the airport, an agreement was made with the farmers that they would be compensated.

He said Copperbelt Permanent Secretary Bright Nundwe’s explanation that the money could not be given to the farmers because they did not have title deeds, council offer letters among other documents was unacceptable.

Mr Lolozhi said when Government was entering into an agreement with the farmers such issues had already been noted.

Mr Nundwe was put to task over the K1. 2 million meant for displaced farmers at the New Ndola International Airport by the Parliamentary Accounts Committee on Wednesday.

