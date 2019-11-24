FARMERS who were displaced from the land where the Copperbelt International Airport is being constructed in Ndola, have demanded compensation from Government.
National Union for Small-Scale Farmers Executive Director, Ebony Lolozhi demanded the release of the money to 25 farmers so that they could promote their livelihoods.
He was reacting to the Auditor General’s Report that revealed that K1, 215, 416 meant for farmers in the area was spent on unrelated activities by the Copperbelt Administration.
Mr Lolozhi said farmers should be compensated immediately because they had been displaced from the land that used to sustain their livelihoods.
He explained that when the land was repossessed by Government for the construction of the airport, an agreement was made with the farmers that they would be compensated.
He said Copperbelt Permanent Secretary Bright Nundwe’s explanation that the money could not be given to the farmers because they did not have title deeds, council offer letters among other documents was unacceptable.
Mr Lolozhi said when Government was entering into an agreement with the farmers such issues had already been noted.
Mr Nundwe was put to task over the K1. 2 million meant for displaced farmers at the New Ndola International Airport by the Parliamentary Accounts Committee on Wednesday.
These are the projects that John Pombe Magufuli has described as only mad people can accept. If it’s true that the Chinese will run this airport for 65 years then we’re a nation of Christian lunatics
But PF kwena all this stealing and you were shocked to see hh address a mammoth rally in your stronghold. This the reason why, Too much corruption under your reign everyone from a DC, mayor, councillors, party leadership is stealing at the expense of poor citizens, who had so much trust in you. Let these farmers sue for breach of contract even pain and suffering. Whoever misappropriate funds meant for these farmers needs to be dealt with it’s morally wrong to displace farmers who are feeding you and then not pay them
With this PF administration, whenever it comes to finances, you can be 100% sure that you will find pilferage, misappropriation, corruption and other types of vices.
Really guys these are poor peasant farmers. You take their land and then steal the money that you are supposed to compansate them with! How heartless can you be? But anyway, if the president of our governmemt could defraud a widow, its not surprising that the rest of the government officials are busy stealing from other vulnerable, disenfranchise people. After all most of them are PF cadres