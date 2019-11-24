Ailing Power Dynamos collected their third league win of the 2019/2020 season on Sunday following a 2-0 home victory over fellow strugglers Nakambala Leopards at Arthur Davies Stadium in Kitwe.

The victory lifts Power outside the top half of the bottom four relegation zone from 15th to 13th position.

Sunday’s victory also handed Power its second home win of the since September 14 when they defeated Lusaka Dynamos.

Lameck Kafwaya gave Power a 1-0 lead into the break when he struck in the 10th minute.

Fredrick Mulambia added the final goal in the 54th minute to dispatch 16th placed Nakambala to their third straight league defeat.

Power rise to 12 points from 10 games with a match in hand against Zesco United yet to be played.

And in Lusaka, Green Buffaloes maintained fifth position after a 1-0 home win over mid-table Kabwe Warriors when Paul Simpemba scored his second goal in as many games.

Buffaloes have 19 points, nine points behind leaders Zesco and five adrift of second placed Napsa Stars.

