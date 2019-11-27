INSPECTOR General of Police Kakoma Kanganja has warned opposition political parties and civil society organisations NGOs against going ahead with their planned illegal protests.

Mr Kanganja says the Zambia Police Command is in receipt of information indicating that some political parties working with some NGOs have planned sporadic illegal protests around the country.

He says that from the information gathered the aforementioned groupings plan to protest on issues such as Loadsheding, Truck drivers conditions of service and the Bill Number 10 that was submitted to Parliament.

Mr Kanganja says that the police command is aware that the political parties and NGOs orchestrating the illegal protests have also printed T shirts carrying certain messages and are mobilising musicians and members of the public to protest while clad in the said labelled T shirts.

The IG says the law on protests is very clear as provided for under the Public Order Act,stating that it is only prudent that those wishing to conduct such public activities follow the provisions of the law and that any conduct to the contrary will attract punitive action from police and there should be no complaint thereafter.

“I am calling upon members of the public to stay away from such planned illegal activities or they will have themselves to blame” Mr Kanganja said.

And the IG reiterated that the Police will not tolerate any public disorder orchestrated by any individual or grouping with a view of disturbing public order and peace.

