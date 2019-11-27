The Zambia Forestry and Forest Industries Company (ZAFFICO) has refuted reports alleging that the Attorney General had suggested that the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) illegally owns
Zambia will soon default on its debt repayments-HH
Opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema has predicted that Zambia will soon default on its debt repayments.
And Mr Hichilema has advised Finance Minister Ngandu Magande to resign “in order to save face.”
In a Facebook post, Mr Hichilema said he is very concerned about the state of the Zambian economy.
“ I am very concerned. Ordinarily I would say WE should be concerned. Bwalya Ng’andu is in trouble. He must just resign to save his face,” he charged.
He added, “The graphs show you how debt payments are going up (Figure 1) while PF Budget remains static in US$ terms (Figure 2). This country will default on debt very soon.”
“How then did Bwalya Ng’andu inherit such a poisoned chalice?” he asked.
“Here is how; from the US$750 million Eurobond, US$255 was given to ZESCO, for a project that takes 7 years to complete, and we still have load shedding. Another US$120 million to Zambia Railways, a sinking company and the Auditor General’s report said, this money could not be accounted for and it is making losses. Then a $20 million was handed to PF cadres through Development Bank of Zambia (DBZ) to buy buses. The rest, they claim, was put in roads and other public infrastructure, but we know contractors have not been paid.”
He said, “US$395 million down the drain and we expect Bwalya Ng’andu to have money in the economy.”
Mr Hichilema said the PF is a dead institution and that it is time they listened and called for an early election.
“They have failed.”
Just like the drought you warned them about in 2018 they will ask “is he god”
PROPHET HAKAINDE HICHILEMA!!
While I really don’t want zambia to fail because my family and I will be affected for years to come, I am worried that if we keep doing what we are doing, we shall soon hit a wall. This is a fact. We changed course in 1991, and it was for the good of the country. We can change course now too, and it will be for the good of the country as well.
Yah yah early elections. Kikikikikikik. Badala you like dreaming alot. The truth is most Zambians don’t want you.
How could any one wish one’s country to default so that he can be voters into power ?. Default is disaster for the citizens, whether rich or poor. This man is malevelant, even on his face he looks like one, not for to be a leader.
Mean not fit
Economic forecasting is the process of making predictions about the economy. Forecasts can be carried out at a high level of aggregation—for example for GDP, inflation, unemployment or the fiscal deficit—or at a more disaggregated level, for specific sectors of the economy or even specific firms.TAH.
I ask again. Why would a normal human being want to deny reality and pretend all is well? Don’t make sense at all,,, unless you are under some sort of demonic spell. My brother thats not a sustainable coping strategy
Every one can see,a small 20 million plus dollars for electricity has sent the local currency reeling,and you still have confidence in Mr Birdman Lungu, Zambians wake up and salvage what is left of our dear nation.
In most developed communities, forecasting the future, and working towards that future, is more or less common sense. While in most African setup, ‘forecasting’ the future is looked upon as witchcraft, or totally ignored. No wander most of Africa is where it is today, economically speaking.
HH is not wishing for default, he has been, for long time, advising the Govt on how to avoid a debt default. If PF does not listen, as they have done previously, certainly default will be knocking at the country doors, very soon – And that is a certainty!
We don’t need useless opposition politics. They just bring division, tribalism and insolence. What we need in one party participatory democracy with clear succession plans, strong governance systems and zero tolerance to corruption. Imagine everyone in the country was contributing positively towards solutions the country is facing. China will not be where it is today if it followed this useless model we embraced in 1991.
What we required to do in 1991, was to impress upon KK to step down and we continue with the OPPD putting in place what I have mentioned above.
Move to China TAH.
We are Christians in Zambia, we don’t deal with Crystal ball gazers, nor fortune tellers.
But HH ought to be putting all this in a context of a global slow down not politicking. All around the world Central Banks are quaking with fear.
Fact is there is a lot of debt by govts since 2008 crash. The world is facing a new recession. As an economist HH knows fully well that we are due an economic blip since it been about 10 years and every 20 years there economy often needs resetting. High employment, low demand, production, fierce competition, trade wars and current Brexit resets are in play.
‘about 10 years and every 10 years there economy often needs resetting……’
Sometimes I wonder what goes into Akainde’s head nowadays.
“Mr Hichilema said the PF is a dead institution and that it is time they listened and called for an early election. “They have failed.””
This is not just the failure of the PF. This is also the failure of the MMD, and the UPND. This is the failure of neoliberal economic policies, when it comes to working for ordinary citizens.
Almost a decade ago I blogged about the PF’s refusal to tax the mines, and instead take on Eurobond debt at interest, which was daylight robbery. The phenomenon of Transfer Pricing allows transnational corporations to never declare a taxable profit, and is a form of fraud.
What is needed is a collection of regional leaders who can standup to the IMF. SADC produces most or much of the world’s diamonds, gold and copper. That’s leverage.