A soldier based at Luena barracks in Kaoma district in Western Province has shot himself dead.

The soldier, identified as Sergeant Sitali Sitali shot himself using an AK47 riffle on Tuesday at the barracks.

He was rushed to Kaoma district hospital where he died 10 minutes later.

The reasons for taking his life have not yet been established as no suicide note was found at the scene.

Kaoma District Commissioner, Kennedy Mubanga, confirmed having received a report on the death of the soldier but could not give details of what really transpired.

The body of the deceased is lying in Kaoma district hospital mortuary.

