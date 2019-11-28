The ZNBC Board has appointed Malolela Lusambo as the new Director General effective December 1.

ZNBC board Chairperson Mulenga Kapwepwe says the board settled for Mr. Lusambo because of his vast experience in the media industry.

Ms. Kapwepwe said the board is confident that Mr. Lusambo will deliver on the expectations of the board and Zambians having served in the media industry for 28 years.

She also thanked ZNBC legal Director Reuben Kajokoto who acted as Director General from the time the position was left vacant.

And Mr. Lusambo who thanked the board for giving him the opportunity to serve as Director General said the new position will require teamwork from all departments of the institution to enable him live up to the mandate and vision of the institution.

He also noted that he is aware of the many challenges the institution is going through and will continue to dialogue as way of resolving issues.

Mr. Lusambo was ZNBC Director Engineering and Technical Services.

[Read 555 times, 555 reads today]