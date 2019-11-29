PF Lusaka Province Chairman Paul Moonga has denied being part of the people that attacked leader of the opposition Patriots for Economic Progress Sean Tembo yesterday.

Mr Moonga has dismissed the allegations as false meant to tarnish his image.

Speaking on the Breakfast show on Hot FM, Mr Moonga said he has strong evidence to show that he was never on Cairo Road where the incident occurred.

Mr Moonga said he has numerous witnesses as he was in meetings with party officials to discuss the delimitation exercise of Lusaka by the Electoral Commission of Zambia.

In justifying his claims, Mr Moonga said he also had lunch with his wife and returned to the office without any knowledge of any attack on the opposition Leader.

He demanded that Mr. Tembo provides evidence to his allegations or that he will face charges of malicious and criminal defamation.

Yesterday a convoy of motor vehicles belonging to the Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP) was attacked by some aggravated robbers along Cairo Road while they were undertaking their 13th peaceful protest against the $42 million fire tender protest which had full permission from the police. This occurred between National Milling and Farmers House. The robbers arrived on the scene in about three Toyota Corollas and were clad in black t-shirts and blue jeans, and a few of them had applied white powder on their faces, ostensibly as a disguise.

Mr. Tembo said he was attacked by three assailants and he managed to identify two of them as Mr. Paul Monga, the Lusaka Province Acting Chairman for the ruling Patriotic Front and Mr. Reuben Banda, a well known Kanyama PF Cadre. The third assailant was not easily recognizable as he had applied white powder on his face. The assailants went away with his wallet which had K8,300 in cash, ATM Cards and his driving license . They also took away his two phones, an iPhone 8 Plus and an iPhone 7. Mr.Tembo was hacked twice in the head with a machete. In total, there were about 11 PeP Members who were assaulted.

