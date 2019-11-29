PF Lusaka Province Chairman Paul Moonga has denied being part of the people that attacked leader of the opposition Patriots for Economic Progress Sean Tembo yesterday.
Mr Moonga has dismissed the allegations as false meant to tarnish his image.
Speaking on the Breakfast show on Hot FM, Mr Moonga said he has strong evidence to show that he was never on Cairo Road where the incident occurred.
Mr Moonga said he has numerous witnesses as he was in meetings with party officials to discuss the delimitation exercise of Lusaka by the Electoral Commission of Zambia.
In justifying his claims, Mr Moonga said he also had lunch with his wife and returned to the office without any knowledge of any attack on the opposition Leader.
He demanded that Mr. Tembo provides evidence to his allegations or that he will face charges of malicious and criminal defamation.
Yesterday a convoy of motor vehicles belonging to the Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP) was attacked by some aggravated robbers along Cairo Road while they were undertaking their 13th peaceful protest against the $42 million fire tender protest which had full permission from the police. This occurred between National Milling and Farmers House. The robbers arrived on the scene in about three Toyota Corollas and were clad in black t-shirts and blue jeans, and a few of them had applied white powder on their faces, ostensibly as a disguise.
Mr. Tembo said he was attacked by three assailants and he managed to identify two of them as Mr. Paul Monga, the Lusaka Province Acting Chairman for the ruling Patriotic Front and Mr. Reuben Banda, a well known Kanyama PF Cadre. The third assailant was not easily recognizable as he had applied white powder on his face. The assailants went away with his wallet which had K8,300 in cash, ATM Cards and his driving license . They also took away his two phones, an iPhone 8 Plus and an iPhone 7. Mr.Tembo was hacked twice in the head with a machete. In total, there were about 11 PeP Members who were assaulted.
NTEWEWE – WHY THE SILENCE – SHAME ON THIS NGO – YOU ARE NOW EXPOSED UNDER THAT NGO AS A PF CADRE.
I’m waiting for a statement from Ntewewe just like he reported when suspected UPND cadres attacked his NDF eating mate at ConCourt recently. When you see violence from opposition political cadres it is because it has been created by the ruling party and they are just reacting to it.
A thief has never gone public to announce that he has stolen. Tembo is an eye witness and will identify you on a parade in the court. What you are doing Paul Moonga is a maliciously threatening the complainant. Those threats are empty threats. In fact by responding you just exposing yourself and harming Sean Tembo.
arming Sean Tembo.
The violence and assault subjected on PeP president Sean Tembo and his members during a peaceful march with police permit is very sad in Zambian history. To the government this is a demonstration to the world out there that law and order has broken down in Zambia.
Recently president Edgar Lungu was in Abu Dhabi in Middle East soliciting for funds and investors to come and invest in Zambia. What has happened to Sean Tembo being assaulted openly in daylight with impunity disregarding the law of the land is a symptom that Zambia is under siege of cartel of thugs and terrorists harassing citizens while those in power just look by. Any investor would be thinking twice before they come. This is what is known as investor flight. Remember this story is on WWW and investors are cute never…
PF …you are discouraging us to continue supporting you coz of your violence. Don’t think people will keep quiet when you are doing wrong things..no.no people will talk , hence you must change and start doing correct things. You are behaving just like UPND. Shame on you.