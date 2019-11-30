Finance Minister Bwalya Ng’andu has officially opened the $25million British American Tobacco ( BAT) Zambia Cigarette Manufacturing Plant in the Lusaka South Multi-Facility Economic Zone – MFEZ- with the call for more investment in the manufacturing sector.

Dr. Ng’andu says the plant represents the kind of development government is determined to have that enhances the inflow of Foreign Direct Investment.

The minister said currently the tobacco sector is estimated to support a livelihood of about 5 hundred thousand farmers with a ready market.

Dr. Ng’andu has urged the company to engage the domestic Agriculture sector like the Tobacco industry and create linkages to cut down on imports of Tobacco.

And BAT Zambia Plc general manager Kimesh Naidoo said the Zambian market holds potential in creating more upstream and downstream employment through the tobacco industry development

