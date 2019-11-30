The status quo in the top five of the 2019/20 FAZ Super Division was maintained on Saturday following a litany of draws in that bracket of Week 13 fixtures.

The big one was at Nkana Stadium in Kitwe where 2019 runners-up Green Eagles visited the record 12-time champions Nkana .

That matches ended 0-0 in which Nkana threw everything at a stubborn ultra-defensive Eagles.

Midfielder Kelvin Mubanga thought he had clinched the winner with a fine stoppage time voley from point-blank-range but it was equalled by a superb saveby Sebastian Mwange who had replaced Kenneth Mwaanga in the 43rdminute due to injury.

It was the second successive scoreless draw Eagles had collected after they ended leaders and defending champions Zesco United’s 100 percent start to the season when they halted the latters’ nine-game winning start to the campaign on November 23 away in Ndola.

Nkana stay 4th on 21 points while Eagles are 6th on 16 points from eleven and nine matches played respectively.

Green Buffaloes stay 5th on 19 points after playing their Week 13 date against Zanaco on November 20 that finished 1-1.

In Mazabuka, second placed Napsa Stars escaped with a draw following a 1-1 result against Nakambala Leopards.

Elias Maguli scored his fifth goal of the season when he gave Nakambala 1-0 halftime lead in the 5th minute.

It took an 85th minute penalty converted by Bornwell Mwape for Napsa to leave the Sugar capital with a point.

Napsa’s draw sees them fail to move within a point of Zesco who are away on CAF Champions League duty in Angola on 25 and 28 points respectively.

Nakambala stay third from bottom on 8 points from eleven matches played.

Arrows are third on 24 points following a 1-1 away draw at last placed Kabwe Youth Soccer Academy who collected their second successive draw to amass 7 points from thirteen matches played.

FAZ SUPER DIVISION

WEEK 13

30/11/2019

Nkana 0-Green Eagles 0

Lumwana Radiants 0-Power Dynamos 1

Nakambala Leopards 1-Napsa Stars 1

Kabwe Youth Soccer Academy 1-Red Arrows 1

Kabwe Warriors 2-Mufulira Wanderers 1

01/12/2019

13h00: Forest Rangers-Kansanshi Dynamos

15h00:Buildcon-Lusaka Dynamos

Played: Zanaco-Green Buffaloes

