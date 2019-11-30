Chief Justice Ireen Mambilima says the Zambian electoral process has faired well in line with international standards.

Justice Mambilima says Zambia has always conformed to legal provisions in the conduct of general elections.

She said Zambia has adhered to international standards of conducting elections, hence making her one of the countries that have demonstrated good governance.

She was speaking in South Africa when she attended the Electoral Institute for Sustainable Democracy in Africa Meeting held in Johannesburg, South Africa in her capacity as board member.

Justice Mambilima said Zambia has always conformed to the law on how elections were supposed to be held.

She indicated that EISA had helped the Electoral Commission of Zambia to build capacity in ensuring that credible elections are delivered.

Justice Mambilima said Zambia was still learning from other member countries on how to enhance citizen participation and dispute resolution in elections.

Justice Mambilima observed that Zambia’s membership to EISA has enabled the country to learn how to make the electoral body effective.

She added that Zambia could gain more from the expertise of EISA as the Electoral Commission of Zambia needed to be bestowed with some powers.

Justice Mambilima said SADC countries should endeavour to enhance citizen participation in elections as it was currently one of the thorny issues.

Issued by: Mrs Naomi Nyawali,

First Secretary Press and Public Relations, Zambia High Commission South Africa.

