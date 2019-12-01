Ten-man Zanaco made a good start away in their 2019/20 CAF Confederation Cup Group B campaign on Sunday after drawing with DC Motema Pembe in Kinshasa.

The two sides finished 1-1 in their opening Group B match at Stade des Martyrs on December 1 in the DR Congo capital.

Zanaco took control of the match well into the 70th minute after striker Moussa Souleymanou put them ahead in the 25th minute.

But Zanaco suffered a setback after the hour mark when they were reduced to ten-men in the 66th minute after midfielder Kelvin Kapumbu was given his second yellow card of the day.

Peter Kolawole snatched the equalizer for DCMP in the 78th minute to deny Zanaco the opportunity of becoming the first Zambian club to win a continental match away in DR Congo.

But the result saw Zanaco still make history when they became the first Zambian club to earn a point away in DR Congo.

Zanaco together with their compatriots Nchanga Rangers, Green Buffaloes, Zesco United, Red Arrows and Power Dynamos have all lost there in previous competitive continental action in DR Congo.

Meanwhile, Zanaco return to Group B action on December 8 when they host RS Berkane of Morocco in Lusaka.

Berkane were in action late on Sunday at home against ESAE of Benin.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]