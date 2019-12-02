All Peoples Congress Leader Nason Msoni has criticized the indiscriminate and reckless issuance of démarche to foreign governments by the Zambian government.

Commenting on the démarche presented to the American government on Monday by the Zambian authorities following that country’s Ambassador to Zambia, Daniel Foote’s views on the Lusaka High Court’s ruling on a matter of the Kapiri gay couple, Mr. Msoni called for a culture of maxim tolerance of dissenting political views.

Mr Msoni said the emotional turbulence has the potential to lead Zambia to a pariah state among dignified nations.

He has urged the PF government to exercise maximum restraint and avoid opening unnecessary war fronts with Nations supporting Zambia in various programs.

Mr Msoni said the US government must be commended for consistently supplying antiretroviral drugs and not attacking them.

“There is the obvious danger that reckless posturing and misguided outbursts by the government could needlessly endanger the millions of Zambian lives depending on the life-supporting drugs”, he said.

