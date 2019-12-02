Only 1,858 of the 9,000 people living with HIV/AIDS in Shang’ombo District, are on Anti-Retro Viral -ARV- therapy.
Shang’ombo Acting District Commissioner, Mwendabai Muyunda has disclosed during the commemoration of this year’s World AIDS day, which fell yesterday, December 1.
Mr Muyunda however said it is the duty of community members not to hinder those on ARV therapy from taking their medicines regularly.
And speaking at the same event, Mulonga ward Councillor, Inonge Mubika encouraged people in her area to go for HIV testing.
And in Kabwe-based NGO has started a series of community activities in commemoration of the 2019 World Aids Day, which fell yesterday, December 1.
Dackana Community Home Based Care is implementing these activities in Kaputula ward, in order to enhance public awareness on the impact of HIV-Aids on the community.
The theme for this year’s World Aids Day, whose main is set for tomorrow, is Communities Make A Difference.
