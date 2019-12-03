President Edgar Lungu says the Zambian people will in 2021 rate the performance of his administration and make a decisive decision whether to let it continue ruling the country or not.

And President Lungu has reiterated his administration’s resolve to initiate the much-desired development across the country.

He adds that his administration has initiated numerous investment opportunities in the country which when well harnessed, can change the economic outlook of the country forever.

ZANIS reports that President Lungu said this at a rally held at Talai and Chipundu villages in Milenge District today, for the December 5th, Milenge Council Chairperson by-election which has been necessitated by the death of the incumbent Chairperson Fidelis Chanda.

President Lungu points out that he desires to see more investments in various sectors of the economy, adding that he will always be at hand to facilitate the rolling out of projects for investment in all districts across the country.

“Government has initiated a lot of development everywhere, in Milenge District people are able to see what we are doing, for example, communication facilities have been installed in the district which was not the case before, electricity is here in Milenge and many more viable projects are underway”, he said.

He encouraged electorates in the district to vote for the PF candidate, in order to hasten development in the district.

The Head of State further stressed that the road network in the district requires urgent attention to boast development.

And Luapula Province Minister Nickson Chilangwa has praised the PF administration for massive developmental projects being undertaken in Luapula Province, adding that Milenge district in particular, has tremendously transformed from the time the party came into power.

Minister of Health and campaign manager for the Milenge campaigns, Chitalu Chilufya said his ministry is working on improving health provisions in the district, through the construction of mini-hospitals, with necessary medical equipment and adequate health personnel.

Minister of General Education David Mabumba said several Primary schools in Milenge districts have been upgraded to Secondary schools for easy access to education by all the youths in Milenge.

“We have even reduced school fees and allowed parents to pay fees inform of farm produce so that no parent fails to send a child to school owing to lack of funds.

At the same function, nominated Member of Parliament Raphael Nakachinda, who is part of the presidential entourage in Milenge, told the audience that government has exhibited unprecedented development in its few years tenure of office and called on the people of Milenge and all Zambians to give the party another mandate beyond 2021.

And Chanda Masheke the PF candidate has assured President Lungu that he will win the Milenge Council Chairperson seat with a handsome margin and urged the people to vote in masses on December 5th, 2019.

PF Secretary General Davies Mwila promised that his party will conduct peaceful elections.

President Lungu has been in Milenge for a two-day working visit to drum up support for the PF candidate Chanda Masheke, in the forthcoming Milenge Council Chairperson by-election.

[Read 93 times, 93 reads today]