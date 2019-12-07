Opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema has described as heartbreaking, the latest report which has exposed the Mukula smuggling cartel.
Mr Hichilema said the Mukula smuggling scandal report released by the Washington DC based Environmental Investigation Agency (EIA), implicating President Edgar Lungu, his daughter Tasila, Justice Minister Given Lubinda, and his Lands counterpart Jean Kapata, says everything that people need to know about the sustained push by the government to sell ZAFFICO.
Mr Hichilema said the ZAFFICO sale issue was always about smuggling Mukula and the mineral deposits under ZAFFICO land and that now the scam has been exposed by experts.
“What we have been warning people about in the past, has today been revealed in detail and brought to the fore,” Mr Hichilema said
“What we read in this report is exactly what we already knew about this Mukula smuggling scam, but the testimonies from the government officials, smugglers and their Chinese handlers contained in the circulating video are staggering and heartbreaking accounts of recklessness and criminal impunity by people who have been entrusted to govern our country.”
He added, “Zambians; wake up now and see this regime for what it truly is, a Government of thieves. It’s a syndicate of institutionalized criminals hellbent on stripping national resources to the core. This needs to stop forthwith,” Mr Hichilema said.
A new report by the Environmental Investigation Agency (EIA) dubbed Mukula Cartel has exposed how associates connected to President Lungu, including his daughter Tasila, onetime resident of the United States of America, are reportedly involved in the plunder of valuable, increasingly scarce, mukula rosewood trees; and hence the destruction of Zambia’s vulnerable forests.
The investigation shows that despite public pledges to end the illegal mukula trade, several politicians are repeatedly named as key actors in an influential timber trafficking network that bypasses existing national bans on mukula harvest and export.
The report raises serious concern about implementation of the recent international protection granted to the threatened mukula tree by the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES).
Concerned by a rapid decline of rosewood trees commonly called Mukula in central and southern Africa, the 183 CITES-member governments agreed at the 18th Conference of the Parties to include the species on Appendix II in order to regulate its international trade and protect it from extinction.
The binding international measure took effect on November 26th, 2019.
Meanwhile, EIA undercover investigators documented how the state-owned company Zambia Forestry and Forest Industries Corporation Limited (ZAFFICO) is secretly used by well-connected Zambian and Chinese business operatives as a cover to export thousands of freshly cut mukula logs. This illegal trade flourishes in spite of bans on the harvest, transport, and export of mukula.
According to EIA’s findings, senior officials including the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Jean Kapata, help traffickers benefit from the ZAFFICO scheme.
Investigators also found that the illicit timber networks – described by one trafficker as a “cartel” – are reportedly connected to President Lungu and include his daughter Tasila, Senior Chief Nkula Kafula Musungu II, and Justice Minister Given Lubinda.
According to revelations made to EIA, the high-level corruption takes many forms – including, for example, US$40,000 worth of outfits allegedly “donated” by a powerful Chinese trafficker to the Zambian president for his re-election campaign.
Sources also highlighted how special permits to export mukula logs have been commonly traded in exchange for votes. A trafficker further explained to EIA investigators that he manages his clandestine operations in “joint venture” with the ruling party PF’s central committee.
EIA estimates that over 50 40-foot containers of mukula logs have been illegally exported each month from June 2017 to May 2019; their transit and export allowed as a result of an estimated total of $7.5 million in bribes and informal fees paid annually, as explained by traffickers.
The money lost to the illegal mukula trade could have been spent on public services that benefit the lives of Zambians; instead the loss of these trees threatens the livelihoods of local communities.
Lisa Handy, Director of Forest Campaigns at EIA-US, said: “If not dismantled, the mukula cartel has the power to derail the international protection granted to these rare African trees. This will result in a continued assault against fragile forests and rural communities.”
The mukula cartel’s operations are driven by international demand almost exclusively from China. Handy adds: “China has a unique opportunity to stop rosewood trafficking networks and to protect the world’s threatened forests by prohibiting import of illegal timber.”
EIA recommends that Zambia suspends the trade of mukula using a zero-export quota until illicit trafficking networks are dismantled, and the requisite for trading under CITES – including Non-Detriment Finding (NDF) and Legal Acquisition Finding (LAF) – are met and shared publicly. It is essential that Zambia complies with the new CITES rules regarding the mukula trade, or the tree will simply cease to exist.
This is rubbish and false, HH should tell the nation on 48 houses.
The works of Foote the ambassador
Your stupdity, political immaturity and incomptence is heartbreaking. Under 5
Fake news report published by Kainde and his gayism supporters. Trying to make the country ungovernable when you offer no alternative leadership. Koswe!
Come 2021 we’ll retire you and Chief Mukuni to Livingstone bridge where you can take turns pooping your pants on the bungee. lmbeciles!
Give us your response to Foote’s temper tantrums.
Nkani izibika!
No wonder some Mukula PS could boast of buying a farm bush for USD $ 2 Million Cash and the Muzungu owner could not believe his luck!
Trust the Chinese at your own risk. They only care about money and themselves and to them, the end justifies the means. They are always ready to use unethical tactics to get what they want no matter how small! Zambians need to be reminded how it was the Chinese who were supplying Pangas during the Rwandan Genocide! They will happily supply what you want even if it is for killing your selves! Zambians have just heard about Mukula. Wait and hear how your leaders have also shared wild animals also. No wonder Chief Mburuma is crying for mining in the Lower Zambezi because our parks have been ransacked! Your current and former leaders now have…
So this explains why Tasila has been busy fencing off some forest.These people are really bad for this country.They are a cancer that needs to be chopped off ASAP!
Oval headed twit!!!
Zebras, Antelopes, Giraffes etc at their farms! Ask Auntie Dizzy who was posing with her wild animals at her ranch wishing father Mukula a Happy Birthday in a drunken state. How can we have leaders whose primary goal is to share National resources for private benefit? What else have they stolen that Zambians are not yet aware of? The best way to know how many chickens are left is to get rid of the Fox first then the whole truth will come out. CIA will need to come on board and help with undercover investigations! Foote please help us!
A government of thieves! What is sad and unfortunate is how Zambians votes for these PF thieves.
HH plz stop embarrassing your self by commenting on everything without proper verification…! Where is the 48 houses issue you raised? Now mukula…!!?? No wonder even your blind followers believe whatever they read on social media. Stop being a cadre…!!!
Please state your position on homosexuality. We are waiting for you.