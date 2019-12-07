Zesco United’s 2019/20 CAF Champions League Group A ambitions suffered a setback on Saturday following a 2-1 home loss to TP Mazembe at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

The result handed Zesco its first Group A defeat and the Ndola sides second at home in continental football since 2018.

DR Congo rising star Jackson Muleka struck twice in the 9th and 63rd minutes with sublime strikes from an acute angle that gave Zesco United goalkeeper Jacob Banda no chance.

Veteran striker Winston Kalengo then found the target in the 65th minute for Zesco but the damage was already done as Mazembe held tight to stay top of Group A on maximum 6 points from two games.

Zesco are bottom of Group A on 1 point, two behind Zamalek who beat Premiero de Agosto 2-0 at home in Cairo in the late kickoff on Saturday night.

Agosto too have a point after last weekends 1-1 home draw with Zesco.

Zamalek visit Zesco next on December 27 in Ndola.

