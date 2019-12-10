The government says it is open to discussions on the possibilities of abolishing the death penalty.

Vice President Inonge Wina says the Zambian government under President Edgar Lungu has not carried out any execution of individuals sentenced to death by the courts of law.

Ms. Wina says this is because the government respects the right to life.

She says successive Presidents have been commuting death sentences to life imprisonment and that President Edgar Lungu has so far commuted more death sentences to life imprisonment than any other President in the country’s history.

The Vice President said this during the commemoration of the 71st anniversary of the Universal Declaration of human rights on international human rights day in Lusaka today.

Mrs. Wina has since urged the Human Rights Commission to take advantage of the prevailing political and public goodwill to scale up public sensitization on the possibility of abolishing the death penalty.

She also reiterated that President Lungu does not tolerate torture and other forms of inhuman or degrading treatment.

Mrs. Wina further implored law enforcement officers to implement the Presidential directive on the need to immediately stop acts of torture in Zambia.

And United Nations Resident Coordinator Coumba Mar Gadio said periodical cases of political violence as Zambia gets closer to the 2021 elections should make people stand up for human rights.

Meanwhile, Human Rights Commission Chairperson Mudford Mwandenga noted that Government has largely demonstrated the commitment to meeting its obligation of protecting the rights of inmates.

Mr. Mwandenga has since called upon the private sector and cooperating partners to support Government efforts towards enhancing the rights of persons in detention and Correctional facilities.

Speaking at the same function Justice Minister Given Lubinda said the Ministry is currently considering the concluding works on the anti-torture bill.

[Read 11 times, 11 reads today]