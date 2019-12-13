The Patriotic Front has reaffirmed its position regarding the Diaspora and the crucial role they play in attaining the nation’s developmental objectives as captured in the Seventh National Development Plan, Vision 2030 and indeed our 2016-2021 election manifesto.

PF Media Director Sunday Chanda said Diaspora Policy launched by Vice President Inonge Wina in April states that with proper management and coordination, large benefits to the nation would accrue from working with the Diaspora.

Mr Chanda said PF holds the view that all Zambians irrespective of where they are in the world need to be cared for and treasured as key human capital needed for the country’s development agenda.

Further, Mr Chanda said the PF fully understands the massive contributions the Zambian Diaspora has made in many different ways both at local and national levels.

He said the positive impact of the remittances and investment by the Zambian Diaspora in the country has, therefore, not gone unnoticed; suffice to add that this has helped in addressing

the challenges of poverty reduction.

Mr Chanda said the PF Government Diaspora Policy does not view the Diaspora as a “brain drain” but rather as a resource for national development of home countries”, he added.

He added that the PF Government Diaspora policy seeks to promote, facilitate and leveraging of remittances, Promotion of trade and investment, Improve access to land by the Zambian Diaspora, Facilitate portability of Social Security Benefits, Promotion of tourism, culture and art, Encourage the promotion of patriotism among the Zambian Diaspora for image building of the country, Safeguard the rights and interests of the Zambian Diaspora, Access to National Documents, Dual Citizenship, Political participation, Knowledge and Skills Transfer, Facilitate effective administration of the Diaspora and Establish a comprehensive information online portal and Diaspora database.

Mr Chanda reiterated that PF values the strategic role of the Diaspora and will continue working towards realizing all set objectives.

