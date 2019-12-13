Zambia’s Ambassador to Brazil, Dr. Alfreda Kansembe has held bilateral talks with Brazil’s Sugar, Ethanol and Energy companies in an effort to find partners to help establish the Biofuel industry in Zambia.

In the Brazilian city of Pirajuba shortly after she toured Energy Plants, Dr. Kansembe was assured by her hosts, the Usina Santo Angelo company that prospects for business with Zambia were high due to the country’s attractive investment climate.

Usina Santo Angelo Company Chief Executive, Jose Luiz Balardin urged Zambia to start producing sugar cane on a massive scale due to its economic benefits.

The Brazilian company plans to visit Zambia in 2020 to kick-start prospects of investing in clean energy and generate business opportunities for Zambians.

Usina Santo Angelo company produces 3, 300 000 tons of sugarcane, 80 000 M3 of ethanol and 200 000 mega watts of electricity from the harvested sugarcane.

Ambassador Kansembe told the Brazilian company that Zambia was in a hurry to develop the Biofuel industry and reduce the dependence on hydro power production which gobbles colossal sums of money.

And Dr Kansembe is delighted with Brazil’s support towards the energy sector and she has thanked the Mayor of Pirajuba, Rui Gomes Ramos for inviting the Embassy of Zambia to his city and for his pledged support towards Zambia’s quest for clean energy.

Brazil’s total ethanol exports are estimated at 1.8 billion litres,which has increased from last year’s production.

This is according to a statement issued to the media by Grace Makowane, the first First Secretary for Press and Public Relations at the Zambian Embassy in Brazil.