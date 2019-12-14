NDC President Chishimba Kambwili says Government is not serious in addressing the power deficit that the country is facing.

Dr. Kambwili has challenged Government to state the exact position on the much talked about Zesco/Eskom deal.

The NDC leader says the Zesco/ Eskom deal seems to be a none starter.

This is because of conflicting statements coming out of Eskom in South Africa and Zesco management limited.

Earlier this week, Eskom officials told authorities in South Africa that they had shelved intentions of exporting power to other SADC countries including Zambia because they too are facing a power deficit.

Dr. Kambwili is urging the Government to find a pragmatic approach immediately to hand the acute power shortage.

Dr. Kambwili has also challenged Zambians to be Pro active and speak out on issues affecting them.

Early in the week, South African Power Utility firm Eskom confirmed that it entered into contracts to supply power to Zimbabwe and Zambia – but only if it is available.

Eskom Chief operations officer, Jan Oberholzer was responding to questions from media, following a briefing by President Cyril Ramaphosa at MegaWatt Park, on the steps being taken to resolve the load shedding crisis.

Oberholzer responded to a question about the conditions under which the power utility exports power to neighboring states.

“We have contracts that we have signed, with Zesa of Zimbabwe and Zesco of Zambia. We do export specifically to Zimbabwe at this point in time. I do not know if we have started with Zesco,” he said.

“Zesa, or the Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority, and Zesco are state power utilities in Zimbabwe and Zambia, respectively”, he added.

Oberholzer said Eskom signed the contract with Zesco two weeks ago.

He emphasised that this is “non-firm” power. “If Eskom needs the power, we do not export the power. The contracts have been signed as non-firm,” he stressed.

According to News24, Oberholzer also apologised to the public for the “embarassment” of Eskom having to implement stage 6 load shedding earlier this week.

[Read 235 times, 235 reads today]